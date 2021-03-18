COVID-19: New Group Of Adults In CT Now Eligible To Receive Vaccine

A new age group in Connecticut is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, March 19, Connecticut residents between the ages of 45 and 54 will join the older age groups in becoming eligible to sign up to get their first shot.

The last group, anyone 16 and older, will be eligible for the vaccine as of Monday, April 5.

This newest eligible group comes as Connecticut plans to fully open up the state with no capacity limits at gyms, restaurants, and other venues.

Connecticut continues to be among the states rolling out the vaccine most quickly, with nearly 1.5 million doses already administered.

Lamont made said that Connecticut is one of the nation's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with 966,705 first doses and 536,736 second doses administered for a total of 1,467,233.

According to the Department of Health, as of Thursday, March 18, the following grounds have received at least one dose of the vaccine:

75+: 78 percent of the population; 65-75: 74 percent;

55-64: 46 percent;

55+: 62 percent;

All adults 16+: 33 percent.

