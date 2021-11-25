COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infection Stays High In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

Nearly three dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which has seen the number of new infections rising more rapidly than any other state in the country.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 31 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total as of Wednesday, Nov. 24 to 8,865 statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, up to nearly 5 percent before dropping down to 3.72 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

On Nov. 23, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 22,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 841 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated up to 300.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,732,521 first doses administered as of Nov. 24, while 2,462,659 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Nov. 24:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 85 percent;

35-44: 86 percent;

25-34: 79 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 21 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 114,991 (12,190 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 108.762 (12,724);

Hartford: 101,728 (11,408);

New London: 29,135 (10,986);

Litchfield: 18,067 (15,491);

Middlesex: 15,491 (9,537);

Windham: 14,338 (12,278);

Tolland: 11,820 (7,842).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

