Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: New Data Reveals Staggering Number Of Restaurant Closures During Pandemic

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New data is revealing just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the restaurant industry.
New data is revealing just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the restaurant industry. Photo Credit: Pixabay

New data is revealing just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the restaurant industry.

Yelp's latest Local Economic Impact Report, released this week, reports that nearly 16,000 restaurants have permanently closed throughout the nation since the outbreak began in March.

Of the 26,160 total restaurant closures listed on Yelp as of mid July, 15,770 were permanent.

New York has seen the third-most restaurant closures at 8.4 percent, behind California (14.4 percent) and Texas (8.5 percent), according to Business Insider.

Restaurants have passed the retail industry to account for the highest total number of business closures since March 1.

The National Restaurant Association projected in April that the industry expects to lose up to $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.