COVID-19: Lesley Stahl Reveals On 60 Minutes Virus Hospitalization, Being 'Really Scared'

Lesley Stahl, the longtime television journalist, announced on the latest edition of CBS News' 60 Minutes that she has overcome a battle with the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that required hospitalization.

"One of the rules of journalism is 'Don't become part of the story,' " Stahl, 78, stated in the final segment of the 60 Minutes edition on Sunday, May 3. "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the one million Americans who did become a part of it.

"I wasn't alone on this broadcast. One COVID positive 60 Minutes coworker had almost no symptoms while others had almost every symptom you can imagine. Each case is different."

After two weeks at home in bed, weak, fighting pneumonia, "and really scared," Stahl said she went to the hospital.

"I found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff," she said. "Every one of them was kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment, days later, when I was wheeled out to a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.

"In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.

"This valiant army in scrubs and masks was not just doing a job, they were fulfilling a mission: answering the call.

"Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight, we owe them our gratitude, our admiration, and in some cases, our lives."

Watch the segment here.

