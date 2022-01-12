COVID-19: Infection Rate Plateaus, Hospitalizations Up In CT; Latest Rundown Of New Cases

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut remained steadily high, as nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 tests being administered have come back positive for the virus as the state continues contending with new variants of the virus and rising hospitalizations.

In the latest update provided by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 28,312 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut in the past 24 hours, resulting in 6,751 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 23.85 percent daily positivity rate.

The positive infection rate is up slightly from the weekend, which had a 23.68 positive infection rate between Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated for the virus up to 1,920 amid the post-holiday surge of new cases.

Of the 1,920 hospitalized COVID-19 cases, the Department of Public Health noted that 1,292 (67.3 percent) were not fully vaccinated.

Officials said that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 17.2-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 13.92 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 611,867 cases since March 2020, including more than 9,000 fatal infections.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Jan. 11:

Fairfield: 169,549 (2,402 deaths);

New Haven: 159,375 (2,403);

Hartford: 146,523 (2,747);

New London: 42,381 (539);

Litchfield: 26,013 (379);

Middlesex: 21,873 (429);

Windham: 20,510 (257);

Tolland: 16,614 (219).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

