COVID-19: Infection Rate In CT Stays Over 20 Percent; New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate held above 20 percent as more than 120 virus-related deaths were reported in the past week.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state administered 38,674 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in 8,823 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The 22.81 percent infection rate marks the third straight day the positivity rate was above 20 percent after spiking near 25 percent earlier in the week.

One hundred and twenty-one new COVID fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which now has reported 9,281 virus-related deaths.

Hospitals continue to be threatened by the number of new COVID patients being admitted, with 108 more reported overnight, bringing the total to 1,784 statewide, more than 600 than a week ago.

Of the 1,784 hospitalizations, the Department of Health noted that 1,213 (68 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

Officials noted that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 32.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,891,904 first doses administered as of Jan. 6, while 2,544,637 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A total of 1,065,634 COVID-19 booster shots have also been put into the arms of Connecticut residents.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 6:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 88 percent;

35-44: 90 percent;

25-34: 84 percent;

18-24: 78 percent;

16-17: 83 percent;

12-15: 75 percent;

5-11: 37 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 153,836 (2,380 deaths);

New Haven: 145,539 (2,371);

Hartford: 135,790 (2,726);

New London: 38,819 (532);

Litchfield: 24,121 (378);

Middlesex: 20,276 (424);

Windham: 18,794 (252);

Tolland: 15,561 (216).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

