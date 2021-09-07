COVID-19: Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut was back down below 3 percent as the state continues to contend with new variants of the virus.

Over the holiday weekend, there were 61,032 new COVID-19 tests administered, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, resulting in 1,612 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

The 2.60 percent infection rate follows a recent trend of declining daily COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut after peaking at more than 5 percent.

Two new COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 363 still being treated for the virus across the state.

Officials noted that the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 85 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Of the total new cases in recent weeks, health officials said there have been more than 7,250 breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals in Connecticut.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

In total, more than 2.44 million COVID-19 first doses have been administered, while more than 2.4 million in Connecticut have completed the vaccination process.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Fairfield: 106,587 (11,299 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 99,203 (11,606);

Hartford: 91,571 (10,269);

New London: 24,791 (9,348);

Litchfield: 15,750 (8,734);

Middlesex: 13,884 (8,547);

Windham: 11,649 (9,975);

Tolland: 10,441 (6,927).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

