COVID-19: Infection Rate Above 8 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Hospitalizations

The positive daily COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back trending in the wrong direction after the state saw a slight reprieve over the weekend.

Connecticut saw its daily positive infection rate dip to 2.21 percent this week after spiking near 10 percent last week, though it was back to 8.16 percent, according to the latest update from the Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

There were a total of 36,747 COVID-19 tests administered in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,999 new laboratory-confirmed infections as the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began approaches 13 million.

Thirty-six new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the total being treated statewide rose to 681, an increase of nearly 300 in the past two weeks.

Of the 645 patients who are hospitalized, 521 (76.5 percent) are not fully vaccinated, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a five-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 16-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose above 8,900 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county, on Dec. 14:

Fairfield: 121,457 (12,875 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 116,779 (13,662);

Hartford: 109,538 (12,284);

New London: 32,214 (12,147);

Litchfield: 19,924 (11,048);

Middlesex: 16,782 (10,331);

Windham: 16,000 (13,701);

Tolland: 13,027 (8,643).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

