COVID-19: Hospitalizations Up, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown By County

Hundreds of unvaccinated patients in Connecticut are being treated for COVID-19 in state hospitals as the number of new cases continues to mount.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health, 22,894 COVID-19 tests were administered across the state on Thursday, Sept. 9, resulting in 625 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.73 percent daily positive infection rate.

Ten new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 364 - 263 of which (72.3 percent) were unvaccinated against the virus.

In the latest update from the state, the number of COVID-19 fatalities sat at 8,416.

Officials noted that the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of the virus, accounting for more than 90 percent of all new infections.

The CDC currently lists five Connecticut counties in the “high transmission” category of COVID-19 including Hartford, Litchfield, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties,

Fairfield, Middlesex, and Tolland counties are classified as being in the “substantial transmission” category.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

In total, 2,481,023 first doses have been administered, while 2,281 in Connecticut have completed the vaccination process, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group:

65+: 97 percent;

55-64: 89 percent;

45-54: 80 percent;

35-44: 79 percent;

25-34: 71 percent;

18-24: 67 percent;

16-17: 76 percent;

12-15: 66 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Sept. 10:

Fairfield: 107,273 (11,372 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 100,014 (11,701);

Hartford: 92,311 (10,352);

New London: 25,162 (9,488);

Litchfield: 15,932 (8,835);

Middlesex: 13,995 (8,616);

Windham: 11,792 (10,097);

Tolland: 10,541 (6,994).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

