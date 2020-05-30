Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's What's Open, Closed In CT As Big Drop In Hospitalizations Continues

A rundown of what's open and closed. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Hospitalizations in Connecticut related to the novel coronavirus  (COVID-19) have dropped once again.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Saturday afternoon, May 30 that there are now 533 patients are being hospitalized. That's a drop of 44 from a day earlier.

During the pandemic, 42,022 have tested positive, with 260 new cases.

There were 44 new fatalities, bringing the statewide total to 3,912.

A total of 246,935 tests have been reported to the state, with 5,542 new cases.

