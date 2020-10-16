COVID-19: Here's Latest Positivity Rate For CT

Connecticut continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate continues to rise.

For the second time this week, the COVID-19 positivity rate of those tested in Connecticut rose to 2.4 percent, the first time the state has seen a rate that high since the summer.

There were 33,048 COVID-19 tests administered, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said, resulting in 802 positive tests. There are now 184 patients hospitalized with the virus, down seven, and there were two new COVID-19-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 1,965,112 COVID-19 tests reported statewide, resulting in a total of 60,309 confirmed and 2,521 probable cases. There have been 4,542 virus-related deaths.

For the latest statewide statistics, including new cases by county and town, click here and scroll down.

