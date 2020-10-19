COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positivity Rate, Number Of New Cases

The positivity rate in Connecticut residents being tested for COVID-19 fell over the weekend but still remains higher than it was over the summer as the state continues combating the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Connecticut saw a positivity rate spike to 2.4 percent, the highest rate since the peak of the pandemic.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said late Monday afternoon, Oct. 19 that there were 71,905 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, with 1,191 testing positive for the virus, since Friday, Oct. 16, when the positivity rate was 2.7 percent.

The 1.7 percent is down from last week, but hospitalizations continue to rise.

There are now currently 195 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, up 11 from Friday, Oct. 16, and there were 12 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Connecticut.

Since the pandemic began, more than two million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, with 64,021 positive cases confirmed, and 2,580 probable cases reported. There have been 4,554 virus-related deaths statewide.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county:

Fairfield: 20,7991 confirmed (883 probable);

Hartford: 15,833 confirmed (735 probable);

New Haven: 15,110 confirmed (570 probable);

New London: 3,145 confirmed (89 probable);

Litchfield: 1,942 confirmed (91 probable);

Middlesex: 1,733 confirmed (76 probable);

Tolland: 1,486 confirmed (114 probable);

Windham: 1,251 confirmed (15 probable).

For the latest breakdown by town, click here and scroll down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.