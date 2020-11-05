COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positivity Rate, Latest Rundown Of Cases By Community

After seeing the positive COVID-19 infection rate rise above 4 percent for two straight days, the statewide numbers are trending in the right direction.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 5, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 31,059 new tests administered, resulting in 1,157 confirmed probable cases.

The drop below 4 percent comes following an infection rate spike near 5 percent.

Six more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 380 statewide, and there were 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,455,122 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 77,060 positive cases. A total of 4,656 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 24,226 confirmed (1,894 probable);

Hartford: 18,399 (1,112);

New Haven: 17,722 (1,140);

New London: 4,009 (132);

Litchfield: 2,350 (181);

Middlesex: 2,077 (105);

Tolland: 1,7243 (179);

Windham: 1,558 (31).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

