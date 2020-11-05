Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New CT Positivity Rate, Latest Rundown Of Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, per 100,000 population as of Thursday, Nov. 5.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, per 100,000 population as of Thursday, Nov. 5. Photo Credit: ct.gov

After seeing the positive COVID-19 infection rate rise above 4 percent for two straight days, the statewide numbers are trending in the right direction.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 5, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 31,059 new tests administered, resulting in 1,157 confirmed probable cases.

The drop below 4 percent comes following an infection rate spike near 5 percent.

Six more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 380 statewide, and there were 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,455,122 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 77,060 positive cases. A total of 4,656 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

  • Fairfield: 24,226 confirmed (1,894 probable);
  • Hartford: 18,399 (1,112);
  • New Haven: 17,722 (1,140);
  • New London: 4,009 (132);
  • Litchfield: 2,350 (181);
  • Middlesex: 2,077 (105);
  • Tolland: 1,7243 (179);
  • Windham: 1,558 (31).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

