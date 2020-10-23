COVID-19: Five CT Healthcare Facilities Cited By Feds For Violations

Five healthcare facilities in Connecticut were among 112 that have been cited for violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic in March through Thursday, Oct. 15, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited 112 establishments for violations relating to their response to the virus, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $1,603,544.

OSHA said that the inspections resulted in violations for failure to:

Implement a written respiratory protection program;

Provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test, training on the proper use of a respirator and personal protective equipment;

Report an injury, illness, or fatality;

Record an injury or illness on OSHA recordkeeping forms; and

Comply with the General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

Among the establishments cited were:

Wintonbury Care Center LLC in Bloomfield, which was fined $15,422;

The Children's Center of Hamden in Hamden, which was fined $11,452;

Chelsea Place Care Center LLC in Hartford, which was fined $15,422;

Trinity Hill Care Center LLC in Hartford, which was fined $15,422;

SecureCare Options in Rocky Hill, which was fined $15,422.

A complete list of healthcare facilities that were fined by OSHA can be found

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.