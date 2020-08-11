COVID-19: First Fines For Violating CT Travel Advisory Issued

The first fines for travelers coming into Connecticut and violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for mandate due to COVID-19 have been issued by state officials.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that one person returning to Connecticut from Louisiana, and another from Florida - both states with high COVID-19 infection rates - were fined for failing to fill out travel forms.
Each of the fines was $1,000. One person also refused to quarantine and was levied another $1,000 fine.
- Related story - COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Virgin Islands Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Under an Executive Order issued by Lamont, anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.
Anyone unable to self-quarantine for 14 days can visit if they had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours. “Essential workers” are exempt, including out-of-state utility crews that have been recruited following the devastation of Tropical Storm Isaias.
“We wanted to send a message loud and clear,” Lamont said. “I hate to do it, but we’re going to be serious and show people we are serious about this, and to date it’s made a difference.”
Since the pandemic began, there have been 48,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, which resulted in 4444 fatalities. There are currently 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus.
Travelers from states currently subject to a mandatory quarantine:
- Alabama;
- Arkansas;
- Arizona;
- California;
- Florida;
- Georgia;
- Hawaii;
- Iowa;
- Idaho;
- Illinois;
- Indiana;
- Kansas;
- Kentucky;
- Louisiana;
- Maryland;
- Minnesota;
- Missouri;
- Mississippi;
- Montana;
- North Carolina;
- North Dakota;
- Nebraska;
- Nevada;
- Oklahoma;
- Puerto Rico;
- South Carolina;
- South Dakota;
- Tennessee;
- Texas;
- Utah;
- Virgin Islands;
- Virginia;
- Washington (Metrics for Washington are currently under review, status may change);
- Wisconsin.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.