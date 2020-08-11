COVID-19: First Fines For Violating CT Travel Advisory Issued

The first fines for travelers coming into Connecticut and violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for mandate due to COVID-19 have been issued by state officials.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that one person returning to Connecticut from Louisiana, and another from Florida - both states with high COVID-19 infection rates - were fined for failing to fill out travel forms.

Each of the fines was $1,000. One person also refused to quarantine and was levied another $1,000 fine.

Under an Executive Order issued by Lamont, anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

Anyone unable to self-quarantine for 14 days can visit if they had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours. “Essential workers” are exempt, including out-of-state utility crews that have been recruited following the devastation of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We wanted to send a message loud and clear,” Lamont said. “I hate to do it, but we’re going to be serious and show people we are serious about this, and to date it’s made a difference.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been 48,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, which resulted in 4444 fatalities. There are currently 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Travelers from states currently subject to a mandatory quarantine:

Alabama;

Arkansas;

Arizona;

California;

Florida;

Georgia;

Hawaii;

Iowa;

Idaho;

Illinois;

Indiana;

Kansas;

Kentucky;

Louisiana;

Maryland;

Minnesota;

Missouri;

Mississippi;

Montana;

North Carolina;

North Dakota;

Nebraska;

Nevada;

Oklahoma;

Puerto Rico;

South Carolina;

South Dakota;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Utah;

Virgin Islands;

Virginia;

Washington (Metrics for Washington are currently under review, status may change);

Wisconsin.

