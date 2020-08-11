Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: First Fines For Violating CT Travel Advisory Issued

Zak Failla
The states subject to mandatory quarantine as of Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The states subject to mandatory quarantine as of Tuesday, Aug. 11. Photo Credit: ct.gov

The first fines for travelers coming into Connecticut and violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for mandate due to COVID-19 have been issued by state officials.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that one person returning to Connecticut from Louisiana, and another from Florida - both states with high COVID-19 infection rates - were fined for failing to fill out travel forms.

Each of the fines was $1,000. One person also refused to quarantine and was levied another $1,000 fine.

Under an Executive Order issued by Lamont, anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

Anyone unable to self-quarantine for 14 days can visit if they had a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours. “Essential workers” are exempt, including out-of-state utility crews that have been recruited following the devastation of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We wanted to send a message loud and clear,” Lamont said. “I hate to do it, but we’re going to be serious and show people we are serious about this, and to date it’s made a difference.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been 48,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, which resulted in 4444 fatalities. There are currently 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Travelers from states currently subject to a mandatory quarantine:

  • Alabama;
  • Arkansas;
  • Arizona;
  • California;
  • Florida;
  • Georgia;
  • Hawaii;
  • Iowa;
  • Idaho;
  • Illinois;
  • Indiana;
  • Kansas;
  • Kentucky;
  • Louisiana;
  • Maryland;
  • Minnesota;
  • Missouri;
  • Mississippi;
  • Montana;
  • North Carolina;
  • North Dakota;
  • Nebraska;
  • Nevada;
  • Oklahoma;
  • Puerto Rico;
  • South Carolina;
  • South Dakota;
  • Tennessee;
  • Texas;
  • Utah;
  • Virgin Islands;
  • Virginia;
  • Washington (Metrics for Washington are currently under review, status may change);
  • Wisconsin.

