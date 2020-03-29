Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of CT Fatalities Climbs To 33, With 65 Cases In Litchfield
News

COVID-19: FEMA Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Connecticut

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 in Connecticut.
COVID-19 in Connecticut. Photo Credit: File

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Connecticut’s request for a major disaster declaration due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This will unlock additional federal assistance programs for Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Sunday morning, March 29. "This is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state."

The approval is for public assistance, meaning that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Lamont’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits, such as expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits, and child care assistance, remains under review by the White House.

“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state. It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities,” Lamont said. “I remain hopeful that our request for assistance for individuals will also be approved because this pandemic has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of so many people in Connecticut.

"Thousands of workers and families are badly hurting. Unlocking this assistance would mean expanded unemployment benefits for those who are out of work because of the emergency, needed food benefits, child care assistance, and a host of other critically important aid.

“This funding is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state and further limiting the spread of this disease.

"I am grateful to our entire Congressional delegation who vigorously advocated for this declaration on our behalf. We will continue doing everything in our power to minimize both the health threat and the economic threat of this virus.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.