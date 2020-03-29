COVID-19: FEMA Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Connecticut

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved Connecticut’s request for a major disaster declaration due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This will unlock additional federal assistance programs for Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Sunday morning, March 29. "This is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state."

The approval is for public assistance, meaning that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

Lamont’s other request for disaster assistance, including individual assistance that could provide Connecticut residents with a number of critical benefits, such as expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits, and child care assistance, remains under review by the White House.

“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state. It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities,” Lamont said. “I remain hopeful that our request for assistance for individuals will also be approved because this pandemic has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of so many people in Connecticut.

"Thousands of workers and families are badly hurting. Unlocking this assistance would mean expanded unemployment benefits for those who are out of work because of the emergency, needed food benefits, child care assistance, and a host of other critically important aid.

“This funding is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people of our state and further limiting the spread of this disease.

"I am grateful to our entire Congressional delegation who vigorously advocated for this declaration on our behalf. We will continue doing everything in our power to minimize both the health threat and the economic threat of this virus.”

