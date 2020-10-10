COVID-19: Fairfield University Bans Off-Campus Students, Suspends Sports Amid Spike

Fairfield University will be banning off-campus students from coming to campus and sports have been suspended for at least two weeks due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The university has upgraded its “COVID-19 Status Level” to orange, meaning there is a moderate risk, after it had been at yellow “moderately low risk” earlier in the week.

According to Fairfield University, “moderate risk” is defined as there being many cases, including community spread with some probable undetected cases that have caused disruptions in academic operations.

Between Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 8, there was one new staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, while 60 out of 638 students tested were positive for the virus.

Since Tuesday, Sept. 1, there have been a total of 4,547 students and staff members at Fairfield University tested for COVID-19, resulting in 180 positive cases. Of those cases, 105 have been resolved and there are currently 75 active cases.

In response to the recent rise in cases, Fairfield University President Mark Nemec said that off-campus students will be restricted through at least Friday, Oct. 23, and all sports have been paused for the same stretch. The Walsh Athletic Center and the Recreational Complex on campus have also been closed.

“Off-campus residents must stay in their houses or yards and only interact with the roommates of their individual residence,” Vice President of Student Life Karen Donoghue wrote in a message to students. “There should be no mingling between houses. Students should only leave for essential reasons.”

“There is a zero-tolerance policy with students not following mitigation strategies,” Donoghue added. “Failure to comply with all mandates issued by the University and public health authorities ultimately may result in permanent separation from the University.”

