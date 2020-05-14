COVID-19 Drive-Through Test Sites Opening At 12 Connecticut Pharmacies

A dozen new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facilities are opening up at Connecticut CVS locations as the state begins plans to slowly reopen the economy next week.

On Friday, May 15, CVS will open the 12 new drive-through COVID-19 test sites throughout Connecticut that will utilize self-swab tests that “mark the next phase of the company’s strategy” in combating the spread of the virus.

CVS announced it plans to reach 1,000 test sites by the end of May, the company stated.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry Merlo, President, and CEO of CVS Health said.

“Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Before taking the self-swab test, patients will be required to register in advance online, beginning on May 15.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to pharmacy drive-through windows, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the process to ensure it’s done properly, and will then be sent to a lab for testing.

The results of the self-swab tests are expected to be returned within three days.

New testing sites include CVS locations in:

Glastonbury on Main Street;

Enfield on Enfield Street;

South Windsor on Buckland Street;

Bethel on Durant Avenue;

Cheshire on South Main Street;

Guilford on Boston Post Road;

Hartford on Blue Hills Avenue;

Coventry on Main Street;

Rocky Hill on Cromwell Avenue;

Stratford on Hawley Lane;

East Hampton on East High Street;

Hartford on Washington Street.

“Increasing the amount of testing that’s being done and expanding the accessibility of that testing to all communities is a critical component of our efforts to keep Connecticut safe and healthy,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. “I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19.”

