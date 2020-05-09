COVID-19: Detailed Rules Now Released For CT Businesses Due To Reopen May 20

The State of Connecticut has just released rules for businesses under Phase 1 of the state's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic reopening plans.

The sectors of business due to reopen on Wednesday, May 20 are restaurants (outdoor dining only), museums, hair salons/barbershops, retail (including malls) and offices.

Nail salons are not included among businesses scheduled for reopening May 20.

In addition to the business guidelines, social gatherings will still be limited to five people or less and those over age 65 or with high-risk factors are encouraged to stay home.

You can view the documents with detailed steps for reopening guidelines at the links below.

The state saw another decline in hospitalizations for the virus on Saturday, May 9 with 1,301 current being hospitalized. That's 35 less than a day ago.

A total of 32,984 have tested positive, up 573 from the previous day.

There have been 2,932 deaths, with 58 newly reported.

A total of 123,569 have been tested statewide, with 3,028 tests having been completed since a day earlier.

For a breakdown of the latest data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, including cases per town and city, click here and scroll down.

