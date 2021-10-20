COVID-19: Daily Positive Infection Rate Up Near 3 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back on the rise after settling under 2 percent over the weekend.
In the latest update released by the state Department of Health, Connecticut was reporting 24,702 new COVID-19 tests were administered on Monday, Oct. 18, resulting in 709 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.87 percent positive infection rate, up from 1.83 percent over the weekend.
One new COVID-19 patient was admitted to a Connecticut hospital, bringing the total to 248 being treated statewide.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.56 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 398,979 confirmed cases.
The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Oct. 19:
- Fairfield: 111,812 (11,853 per 100,000 residents);
- New Haven: 104,575 (12,234);
- Hartford: 97,405 (10,923);
- New London: 27,134 (10,231);
- Litchfield: 16,926 (9,386);
- Middlesex: 14,768 (9,092);
- Windham: 13,105 (11,222);
- Tolland: 11,198 (7,430).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.