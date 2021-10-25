Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Hartford Woman Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer
News

COVID-19: Daily Positive-Infection Rate Back Under 2 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Here's the latest COVID-19 breakdown in Connecticut.
Here's the latest COVID-19 breakdown in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatthewWaffleHouse

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back on the decline after peaking near 3 percent last week.

In the latest update released by the state Department of Health, Connecticut was reporting 58,142 new COVID-19 tests that were administered over the weekend, resulting in 899 new laboratory-confirmed cases since Friday, Oct. 22 for a 1.55 percent positive infection rate.

One new COVID-19 patient was admitted to a Connecticut hospital over the weekend, bringing the total to 212 being treated statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.69 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 401,125 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Monday, Oct. 25:

  • Fairfield: 112,149 (11,889 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven: 104,990 (12,283);
  • Hartford: 98,052 (10,996);
  • New London: 27,301 (10,294);
  • Litchfield: 17,023 (9,440);
  • Middlesex: 14,850 (9,142);
  • Windham: 13,207 (11,309);
  • Tolland: 11,311 (7,505).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.