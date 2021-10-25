COVID-19: Daily Positive-Infection Rate Back Under 2 Percent In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back on the decline after peaking near 3 percent last week.

In the latest update released by the state Department of Health, Connecticut was reporting 58,142 new COVID-19 tests that were administered over the weekend, resulting in 899 new laboratory-confirmed cases since Friday, Oct. 22 for a 1.55 percent positive infection rate.

One new COVID-19 patient was admitted to a Connecticut hospital over the weekend, bringing the total to 212 being treated statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.69 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 401,125 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Monday, Oct. 25:

Fairfield : 112,149 (11,889 per 100,000 residents);

: 112,149 (11,889 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 104,990 (12,283);

: 104,990 (12,283); Hartford : 98,052 (10,996);

: 98,052 (10,996); New London : 27,301 (10,294);

: 27,301 (10,294); Litchfield : 17,023 (9,440);

: 17,023 (9,440); Middlesex : 14,850 (9,142);

: 14,850 (9,142); Windham : 13,207 (11,309);

: 13,207 (11,309); Tolland: 11,311 (7,505).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

