COVID-19: CT Virus Clusters Of Teens, Young Adults Spark Concerns

The latest rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in younger people has officials in Connecticut concerned.

According to the state Department of Health, in recent weeks people between the ages of 20 and 29 have seen the highest COVID-19 infection rate, seconded by people aged between 30 and 39, causing concern for officials.

The latest numbers are in stark contrast to the previous three months, when the group was the fourth-largest and those over 80 years old were the second-biggest group.

Those over 80 are now one of the lowest age groups for new infections.

“A small cluster of cases can turn into hundreds of new infections within days,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. "This is a time for remaining vigilant."

Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the Department of Health, said that she understood why many have gathered together with the warmer weather, and understands that residents in Connecticut have been cooped up for months, though the state is still limiting indoor gatherings to more more than 25 people to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that teens and young adults want to do their part to protect their communities, especially the elderly and those at high risk of serious illness from the virus that causes COVID-19,” Gifford stated. “There are ways to safely socialize. It’s always safest to gather outside, and keep six feet away from others. Always keep your mask with you. Keep your groups small.

“That means if you go to a party with a crowd and without a mask, even if you are feeling well, you can spread COVID to others who may become very ill,” Gifford added. “They can spread COVID to older or more vulnerable family and friends. To keep all of Connecticut safe, everyone needs to do their part and stick with the rules.”

“We are seeing a trend of younger people beginning to get the virus and we are attributing that partially to their relaxed behavior,” Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi previously said after the first spike in cases. “When we first saw a rise in town numbers back in April and May, everyone worked together to take precautions by wearing masks, sanitizing their surroundings, and limiting the size of any groups they were in.

“It worked and in the past couple of weeks, we have only had a handful of cases,” he added. “But what worries me is that those cases could spike if we don’t continue our efforts.”

Since the pandemic began, 750,700 Connecticut residents have been tested for COVID-19 resulting in 49,077 positive cases and 4,423 fatalities. There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, Lamont said that 7,638 new tests were administered, with 94 (1.2 percent) returning positive. There were five new COVID-19 deaths reported.

