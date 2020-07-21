Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: CT To Add Fine To Enforce Quarantine Order For Visitors From 31 States

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The states subject to a 14-day quarantine when traveling to Connecticut. Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Health
The Connecticut COVID-19 map on Tuesday, July 21. Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Health

Travelers coming into Connecticut from states with a high novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates who violate the quarantine order will soon face fines.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that fines of up to $1,000 could be issued for travelers who violate the state’s 14-day quarantine policy as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average have been directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The quarantine policy currently applies to travelers coming into Connecticut from: 

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Lamont was unclear about when fines would start being imposed.

“You go to a hot spot, you come back to this state, you either have a test that shows you tested negative or you must quarantine for 14 days,” Lamont said during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, July 20. “We’re going to issue an executive order, not guidance, that’s going to clarify that in no uncertain terms.”

In his latest briefing, Lamont said that 27,232 COVID-19 were conducted over the weekend, resulting in 162 (0.59 percent) positive cases. There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest number since late March, and there were 10 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 48,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, resulting in 4,406 fatalities. 

