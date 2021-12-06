COVID-19: CT Sees New Surge In Hospitalizations; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals has spiked to 500 as the number of unvaccinated filling beds continues to rise.

In his latest update from the state Department of Health, 80 more patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals over the weekend as the number of new post-Thanksgiving infections being reported is surging.

Of the 500 patients who are hospitalized, 386 (77.2 percent) are not fully vaccianted, according to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

According to state health officials, in the past week, unvaccinated people in Connecticut had a 4.5-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Unvaccinated people also had a 31.1-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, as the death toll rose to 8,909 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In the latest update from the Department of Health, 94,544 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut over the weekend, resulting in 5,481 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 5.80 percent positive infection rate.

There have been more than 700 new daily infections reported in Connecticut for more than three weeks as the state deals with new variants of the virus.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group according to the latest update:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 94 percent;

45-54: 85 percent;

35-44: 86 percent;

25-34: 79 percent;

18-24: 73 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 73 percent;

5-11: 24 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 116,976 (12,400 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 110,848 (12,968);

Hartford: 104,086 (11,672);

New London: 30,126 (11,359);

Litchfield: 18,747 (10,396);

Middlesex: 15,932 (9,808);

Windham: 14,931 (12,785);

Tolland: 12,174 (8,077).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

