Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
COVID-19: CT Sees 42 New Deaths; Latest Data By Community, County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Connecticut.
There were 42 new COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut in the latest update from Gov. Ned Lamont, though the number of new cases appears to be flattening as the state further distances itself from the holiday season.

Connecticut has now seen 6,976 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, though 52 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, leaving 1,016 still being treated.

Lamont said that there were 55,474 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Tuesday, Jan. 26, resulting in 2,440 positive cases for a 4.4 percent infection rate, up from 3.67 percent the day before.

A total of 247,339 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 5.6 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

  • Fairfield: 70,766;
  • Hartford: 61,904;
  • New Haven: 61,803;
  • New London: 16,321;
  • Litchfield: 9,667;
  • Middlesex: 8,956;
  • Windham: 7,986;
  • Tolland: 6,681;
  • Unknown: 815.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

