COVID-19: CT Sees 35 New Virus-Related Deaths; New Breakdown By County, Community

With more Nutmeggers becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Connecticut continues to see a decrease in deaths and positive cases.

Over the weekend, 86,401 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 2,233 newly confirmed cases for a 2.58 percent positive infection rate.

According to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, there were 39 new COVID-19 fatalities reported over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 7,562 in Connecticut since the pandemic began.

Thirty-five COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 500 still being treated for the virus.

There have been a total of 275,334 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut out of more than 6.5 million tests that were administered since last March.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, Connecticut has administered 582,075 first doses of the vaccine, and 278,589 second doses - 826,125 total - making the state top five in the nation for vaccine distribution.

Beginning next month, new age groups will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to Lamont, 70 percent of residents over the age of 75 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 37 percent of those between the ages of 65 and 74 have been vaccinated.

Lamont also made note that Connecticut is the first state in the country to get shots in the arms of all staff and residents in nursing homes who wished to be vaccinated. He said that in slightly more than a month, the cases among nursing homes dropped dramatically from 483 to 30.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Feb. 22:

Fairfield: 78,181;

New Haven: 69,233;

Hartford: 68,527;

New London: 18,635;

Litchfield: 10,835;

Middlesex: 10,113;

Windham: 9,028;

Tolland: 7,612;

Unknown: 937.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

