COVID-19: CT Reports No New Deaths Related To Virus For First Time Since March

For the first time since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began in March, there are no new deaths in Connecticut related to the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, July 7.

Lamont also noted that Connecticut is ranked best in the nation in COVID-19 growth rate, the average number of people who become infected by someone with the virus. (See image above.)

"Let's keep wearing masks," Lamont said. "Let's keep getting tested. Let's look out for one another.

"The way we're going to keep these numbers low is by working together."

A total of 5,745 tests were administered the last 24 hours statewide and 57 came back positive (0.99 percent positivity rate).

There are now 83 people hospitalized with COVID in Connecticut.

For the latest COVID Connecticut daily data report, click here.

