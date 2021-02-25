COVID-19: CT Reports 19 New Deaths; Here's Latest Breakdown By County, Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate is back to near 2 percent as the state saw less than 1,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours following a small spike in new cases earlier in the week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 46,017 COVID-19 tests administered across the state on Wednesday, Feb. 24, resulting in 975 for a 2.12 percent positivity rate, one of the lowest recorded since mid-November.

Ten more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 485 still being treated. The 19 new virus-related deaths brought the total to 7,614 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

A total of 279,159 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.6 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Feb. 25:

Fairfield: 79,710;

New Haven: 70,710;

Hartford: 69,674;

New London: 19,032;

Litchfield: 11,055;

Middlesex: 10,293;

Windham: 9,118;

Tolland: 7,749;

Unknown: 961.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

