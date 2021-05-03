COVID-19: CT Reaches Vaccination Milestone; Here's The Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The Nutmeg State reached a momentous milestone over the weekend as it continues to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination program at among the fastest rates in the country.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, May 3 that the state became the first in the nation to fully vaccinate more than half of its adults over the age of 18, with approximately 69 percent of adults receiving at least a first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 1,912,581 first doses have been administered in Connecticut, with nearly 1.4 million completing the vaccination series. Lamont said that 3,192,560 total doses have been administered since the program began earlier this year.

The highest percentage of first dose vaccines administered as of May 3, according to the Department of Health:

Canaan: 76 percent;

Lyme: 72 percent;

Salisbury: 71 percent;

Old Saybrook: 71 percent;

Kent: 70 percent.

The most first doses, by number, have been administered in:

Stamford: 66,000;

New Haven: 52,000;

Bridgeport: 48,000;

Norwalk: 45,000;

West Hartford: 40,000.

Over the weekend, 73,821 new COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 1,312 laboratory-confirmed cases coming back for a 1.78 percent positive infection rate.

Forty-one COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals were discharged, leaving 342 still being treated, the fewest since Nov. 2 last year.

Lamont noted that all colleges have completed their first dose clinics, large event and large employer clinics are available, and more than 100 vaccine clinics are now offering walk-up appointments statewide.

Out of nearly 8.75 million COVID-19 tests administered during the pandemic, there have been 340,545 confirmed cases in Connecticut residents.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on May 3:

Fairfield: 98,131 (10,403 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 89,526 (10,474);

Hartford: 81,660 (9,158);

New London: 21,907 (8,260);

Litchfield: 14,323 (7,943);

Middlesex: 12,547 (7,724);

Windham: 10,622 (9,096);

Tolland: 9,350 (6,204).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

