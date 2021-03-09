Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Spikes Above 3.5 Percent; New Case Breakdown By County, Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; Photo Credit: ct.gov
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

After a lengthy stretch of seeing decreasing positive COVID-19 rates in Connecticut, the state reported a small uptick as the number of hospitalizations also rose.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Monday, March 8, 21,030 COVID-19 tests were administered, with 749 new infections confirmed for a 3.56 percent positivity rate, up from several days under 2 percent recently.

Thirteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals as the number being treated statewide jumped to 401.

There were 14 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 7,739 since the pandemic broke out a year ago.

A total of 7,018,957 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 288,145 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 9:

  • Fairfield: 82,350;
  • New Haven: 73,618;
  • Hartford: 71,338;
  • New London: 19,568;
  • Litchfield: 11,399;
  • Middlesex: 10,673;
  • Windham: 9,370;
  • Tolland: 8,038;
  • Unknown: 992.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

