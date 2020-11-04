COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Climbs Past 4 Percent, New Rundown By Counties, Towns

For the second straight day, Connecticut saw a COVID-19 positivity rate above 4 percent after flattening the curve to below 1 percent over the summer.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Nov. 4, Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 12,550 tests administered in Connecticut yesterday, with 530 coming back positive for the virus.

The 4.2 percent positivity rate came after there was a 4.6 percent rate reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

There are currently 374 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Connecticut, and there were 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,397,742 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 75,373 positive cases. A total of 4,645 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 23,890 confirmed (1,648 probable);

Hartford: 18,168 (963);

New Haven: 17,403 (971);

New London: 3,959 (109);

Litchfield: 2,290 (158);

Middlesex: 2,047 (98);

Tolland: 1,722 (142);

Windham: 1,540 (26).

A complete list of cases, by municipality, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

