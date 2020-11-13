COVID-19: CT Positivity Rate Back Up To 6.37 Percent; Breakdown Of New Cases By Communities

The COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has risen again as it has spiked above 6 percent of all those tested.

In his latest COVID-19 update on Friday, Nov. 13, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 43,078 new tests administered in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,746 confirmed probable cases.

The infection rate has climbed to 6.37 percent statewide, up from 4.82 percent as the number of new cases continues to mount.

Forty-two more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 659 statewide - up from 496 earlier in the week - and there were 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,700,876 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 88,645 positive cases. A total of 4,737 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health:

Fairfield: 27,540 confirmed (2,302 probable);

Hartford: 20,840 (1,243);

New Haven: 20,550 (1,434);

New London: 4,376 (1,465);

Litchfield: 2,781 (229);

Middlesex: 2,465 (137);

Tolland: 2,004 (205);

Windham: 1,806 (31).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

