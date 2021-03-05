COVID-19: CT Positivity Below 2 Percent, New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 positivity rate is back under 2 percent in Connecticut, though the state saw nearly a dozen new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Thursday, March 4 there were a total of 45,062 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 830 confirmed positive cases.
The 1.84 percent positive infection rate is down from more than 3 percent earlier in the week and is one of the lowest rates since November.
There were 11 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 7,704 since the pandemic broke out a year ago.
Lamont said that five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 428 still being treated statewide.
As of Friday, March 5, a total of 285,330 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.9 million tested.
The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 5:
- Fairfield: 81,558;
- New Haven: 72,658;
- Hartford: 70,878;
- New London: 19,395;
- Litchfield: 11,271;
- Middlesex: 10,543;
- Windham: 9,278;
- Tolland: 7,940;
- Unknown: 979.
