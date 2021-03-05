COVID-19: CT Positivity Below 2 Percent, New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 positivity rate is back under 2 percent in Connecticut, though the state saw nearly a dozen new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Thursday, March 4 there were a total of 45,062 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 830 confirmed positive cases.

The 1.84 percent positive infection rate is down from more than 3 percent earlier in the week and is one of the lowest rates since November.

There were 11 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 7,704 since the pandemic broke out a year ago.

Lamont said that five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 428 still being treated statewide.

As of Friday, March 5, a total of 285,330 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.9 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 5:

Fairfield: 81,558;

New Haven: 72,658;

Hartford: 70,878;

New London: 19,395;

Litchfield: 11,271;

Middlesex: 10,543;

Windham: 9,278;

Tolland: 7,940;

Unknown: 979.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.