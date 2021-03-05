Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
News

COVID-19: CT Positivity Below 2 Percent, New Deaths Reported; Latest Breakdown By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map
This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map Photo Credit: ct.gov

The COVID-19 positivity rate is back under 2 percent in Connecticut, though the state saw nearly a dozen new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that on Thursday, March 4 there were a total of 45,062 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 830 confirmed positive cases.

The 1.84 percent positive infection rate is down from more than 3 percent earlier in the week and is one of the lowest rates since November.

There were 11 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 7,704 since the pandemic broke out a year ago.

Lamont said that five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 428 still being treated statewide.

As of Friday, March 5, a total of 285,330 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.9 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 5:

  • Fairfield: 81,558;
  • New Haven: 72,658;
  • Hartford: 70,878;
  • New London: 19,395;
  • Litchfield: 11,271;
  • Middlesex: 10,543;
  • Windham: 9,278;
  • Tolland: 7,940;
  • Unknown: 979.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.