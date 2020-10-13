COVID-19: CT Positive Testing Rate Soars To Highest Level Since June

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut jumped to 2.4 percent in the latest data reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

That's the highest it's been since June.

Of 13,398 tests on Monday, Oct. 12, 320 were positive (for the 2.4 percent positivity rate).

A total of 172 patients are hospitalized with COVID, an increase of 17.

There was one COVID-related death on Monday.

For the latest numbers, including town-by-town case totals, click here.

