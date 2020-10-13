Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

COVID-19: CT Positive Testing Rate Soars To Highest Level Since June

Joe Lombardi
A look at COVID cases by town in Connecticut.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in Connecticut jumped to 2.4 percent in the latest data reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

That's the highest it's been since June.

Of 13,398 tests on Monday, Oct. 12, 320 were positive (for the 2.4 percent positivity rate).

A total of 172 patients are hospitalized with COVID, an increase of 17.

There was one COVID-related death on Monday.

For the latest numbers, including town-by-town case totals, click here.

