COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Rises To Highest Level In Seven Weeks; New Case Breakdown

With the weather cooling down and activities moving indoors during the holiday season, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has spiked to its highest level in seven weeks, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health.

According to health officials on Tuesday, Nov. 16, there were 12,617 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in 544 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 4.31 percent daily positive infection rate.

The rate is the highest positive infection rate since Friday, Sept. 17, when the number rose all the way to 4.22 percent.

Five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as the number being treated rose up to 243 after it dipped below 200 for several days last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 12.1 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 410,473 confirmed cases.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health as of Nov. 16:

Fairfield: 113,869 (12,071 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 107,237 (12,546);

Hartford: 100,503 (11,271);

New London: 28,410 (10,712);

Litchfield: 17,708 (9,820);

Middlesex: 15,233 (9,378);

Windham: 13,943 (11,939);

Tolland: 11,642 (7,724).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

