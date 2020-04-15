COVID-19: CT Order Will Mandate Masks, Face Cloth In Public When Unable To Social Distance

Connecticut residents should wear a mask or cloth covering their nose and mouth if approaching a group, entering or working in a store or other instances where they are unable to maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Lamont said at a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon, April 15 that he will be issuing an executive order within 48 hours outlining details.

The order is similar to one issued by New York State earlier on Wednesday saying the face coverings can be made at home or by using a scarf or bandana. It takes effect on Saturday, April 18.

The Connecticut order will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines shown here.

Lamont also announced a new software improvement at the state’s Department of Labor that will increase the speed at which applications for unemployment claims can be processed.

Connecticut has received an unprecedented amount of unemployment claims, about 20 times higher than the previous record, Lamont said.

A total of 14,755 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut, an increase of 766 in the last 24 hours, with 868 fatalities, an increase of 197.

A total of 50,143 have been tested, with 4,302 new tests.

For a breakdown of cases by county and municipalities, click here.

