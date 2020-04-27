COVID-19: CT National Guard Will Make Unannounced Visits To Check On Nursing Homes

The cavalry is coming to Connecticut to help continue combating the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the current crisis.

The Connecticut National Guard and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been called in to assist the Department of Health in inspecting nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have patients with COVID-19.

During the visits, the National Guard will ensure that healthcare workers have proper personal protective equipment (PPE), and will evaluate the rate of infection and the spread of the virus in nursing home residents.

Apart from delivering PPE to nursing homes throughout the state, the National Guard will also be educating staff members about how to safely and properly sanitize the equipment. The National Guard has also been tasked with setting up surge capacity beds for COVID-19 patients throughout Connecticut.

In total, the National Guard distributed more than 3,250,000 pieces of PPE throughout the state on behalf of the state’s Department of Health.

“The CTNG has been hard at work helping DPH distribute Personal Protective Gear, ventilators, and hospital equipment to those on the frontline of the battle against #COVID19 and we're prepared to continue to help until the battle is won,” the National Guard posted on Twitter. “#InThisTogether #ConnecticutsHomeTeam.”

