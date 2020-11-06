COVID-19: CT Limits Gatherings To 10 People Amid Rise In Cases, Rollback To Phase 2.1

With COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the country, restrictions are being tightened in Connecticut to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as the state rolls back into “Phase 2.1,” gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people as the number of municipalities in the COVID-19 “red zone” continues to rise.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Lamont and state health officials issued an advisory warning of the new guidance and suggesting a curfew, encouraging residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for essential trips to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We're really recommending that people be home by 10 o'clock,” Lamont stated, nothing that neighboring Rhode Island and Massachusetts residents are operating under the same guidance. “It’s just a little easier to stay safe, stay at home.”

As of noon on Friday, Nov. 6, Connecticut entered “Phase 2.1,” with new restrictions back in place after the state had reopened its economy over the summer.

“It’s those informal, private gatherings where we’re seeing the ignition taking off in terms of the infection rate,” Lamont said. “That’s a tough one. I’ve got to count on your self-monitoring this as well as you can. Thanksgiving dinner: 10. That dinner party: 10. And we’re recommending that people be home by 10 o’clock at night.”

In his latest COVID-19 update on Thursday, Nov. 5, Lamont said that there were 31,059 new tests administered, resulting in 1,157 confirmed probable cases.

The drop below 4 percent comes following an infection rate spike near 5 percent.

Six more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, bringing the total to 380 statewide, and there were 11 new virus-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, Connecticut has administered 2,455,122 COVID-19 tests, which have resulted in a total of 77,060 positive cases. A total of 4,656 people in Connecticut have died from the virus.

