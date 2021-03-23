COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Up; Latest Breakdown By County, Community

The COVID-19 numbers in Connecticut are largely trending in the right direction as the state continues "getting shots into arms" and accelerating its vaccination program.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 20,009 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, March 22, resulting in 898 confirmed cases for a 4.49 percent positivity rate, up slightly from over the weekend.

According to the Department of Health, there were four newly confirmed virus-related deaths - down from nine the previous day - as the total rose to 7,845.

Fourteen new COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals for treatment, leaving 403 still being monitored for the virus.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, there have been more than 7.4 million COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 300,565 laboratory-confirmed cases.

In his latest update, Lamont said that 1,042,185 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and a total of 1,587,762 first and second doses have been given out.

As of Tuesday, March 23, 584,155 Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Health, these are the percentages of who has taken the vaccine, by age group:

75+: 79 percent received first dose;

65-74: 76 percent;

55-64: 53 percent;

45-54: 22 percent;

45+: 53 percent;

All adults 16+: 36 percent.

Lamont said that the state remains on track to open up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults 16 and older as of Monday, April 5.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on March 18:

Fairfield: 86,134;

New Haven: 77,335;

Hartford: 73,683;

New London: 20,159;

Litchfield: 12,145;

Middlesex: 11,173;

Windham: 9,656;

Tolland: 8,332;

Unknown: 1,050.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

