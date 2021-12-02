COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Soars Past 6 Percent; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut spiked above 6 percent as the state reported more than three dozen new virus-related deaths and 1,600 new infections.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 44 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total as of Thursday, Dec. 22 to 8,909 statewide since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been steadily rising for the past week, approaching 6 percent before spiking to 6.52 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

On Dec. 1, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were nearly 25,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 1,627 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

There have been more than 700 new daily infections reported in Connecticut for more than two weeks as the state deals with new variants of the virus.

Twenty-nine more COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated up to 414.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,755,648 first doses administered as of Dec. 2, while 2,477,855 have completed the vaccination process with both shots. A total of 610,733 COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 2:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 94 percent;

45-54: 85 percent;

35-44: 86 percent;

25-34: 79 percent;

18-24: 73 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 73 percent;

5-11: 24 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 116,384 (12,338 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 110,417 (12,918);

Hartford: 103,381 (11,593);

New London: 29,881 (11,267);

Litchfield: 18,590 (10,309);

Middlesex: 15,802 (9,728);

Windham: 14,819 (12,689);

Tolland: 12,074 (8,011).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.