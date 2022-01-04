COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Up, Infection Rate Hits New High; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Connecticut set a concerning record as its daily positive COVID-19 infection rate rose to a record high.

In his latest COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state administered 44,449 new tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in 10,602 confirmed cases of the virus for a 23.85 percent daily positive infection rate.

The number marks a record high since the pandemic began, topping the previous day's 21.52 percent positivity rate, though Lamont cautioned that "it may get worse before it gets better," during his briefing.

One hundred and ten more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated to 1,562 across the state.

There have now been more than 9,000 virus-related deaths recorded in Connecticut since the pandemic began nearly two years ago in March 2020.

Of the 1,562 hospitalizations, the Department of Health noted that 1,062 (68 percent) are not fully vaccinated.

Officials noted that unvaccinated persons had a 3.3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 32.9-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2.8 million first doses administered as of Monday, Jan. 3, while more than 2.5 million have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Jan. 4:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 87 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 82 percent;

18-24: 76 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 74 percent;

5-11: 32 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 148,249 (2,368 deaths);

New Haven: 150,745 (2,349);

Hartford: 129,374 (2,6711);

New London: 37,396 (529);

Litchfield: 23,232 (375);

Middlesex: 19,664 (417);

Windham: 18,211 (248);

Tolland: 15,002 (211).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

