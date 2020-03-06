COVID-19: CT Death Toll Falls To Lowest Level Since Start Of Pandemic

Connecticut quietly saw the lowest number of single-day deaths tied to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis since the pandemic struck.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday, June 2 that there were just eight new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 3,972 since the pandemic hit the region more than three months ago.

Lamont said that since the pandemic began, there have been 42,979 positive COVID-19 tests in the state, with 434 still being treated for the virus in state hospitals.

In Fairfield County, there have been 15,073 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 703 probable cases. There have been 996 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In Litchfield County, there have been 1,336 confirmed cases that resulted in 113 confirmed and 20 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Connecticut entered the first phase of reopening the economy on Wednesday, May 20, with the second scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 20, though the exact rules of the reopening during the second and third phases have yet to be determined.

