COVID-19: CT Days Away From Phase 3 Reopening

Connecticut is days away from starting the third phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

The state will enter Phase 3 of reopening the economy as of Thursday, Oct. 8, which will ease some of the restrictions put on businesses and gatherings due to the outbreak.

"This Oct. 8 date is a date we've been working for a while and I like to think that Connecticut we've sort of earned it by working together," Gov. Ned Lamont announced said.

"We've earned the right to take a little more risk I've got to admit it when it comes to restaurants and some of these events and some of these gatherings, but I think it's important that we keep this progress going as long we are doing it cautiously."

In Phase 3, businesses will be permitted to allow 75 percent of its max capacity indoors, up from 50 percent. in Phase 2, though COVID-19 mandates such as face coverings and social distancing must still be adhered to.

Outdoor event venues such as amphitheaters and racetracks will increase its capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent, while indoor performing arts venues will be able to open up to 50 percent capacity.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Private social and recreational gatherings will be permitted up to 25 people at private residences indoors and up to 150 people outdoors during Phase 3. Graduations will be allowed up to 50 percent capacity, and religious gatherings will be capped at 50 percent maximum occupancy.

“The reason why we are able to have a discussion about even entering into Phase 3 is because of Connecticut residents’ collective actions to fight the spread of COVID-19,” Lamont said.

“By taking the sector rules seriously, wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands regularly, I believe that we can continue to keep these rates low while also easing some of the restrictions that were enacted earlier this year.”

