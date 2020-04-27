COVID-19: CT Could Be 7-10 Days Away From Looking To Reopen Some Parts Of State, Lamont Says

With the number of hospitalizations in Connecticut related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic down for the fifth straight day, Gov. Ned Lamont if that trend continues for another seven to 10 days, he will talk about slowly reopening parts of the state.

“When you take a broad look at the data over the last two weeks, we’ve shown that we can flatten the curve and control the spread of this virus through kinds of social distancing measures that we’ve implemented," Lamont said at a news briefing late Monday afternoon, April 27. "But we are not out of the woods yet.

"When it comes to creating an action plan on the steps we should take next, our primary objective needs to focus on not causing any harm to the progress we have made so far, otherwise, our infection and hospitalization rates will go right back up."

There are now 1,758 hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. That's eight less than a day earlier.

A total of 74 deaths related to the pandemic were reported since Sunday, April 26, with the overall total now 1,998.

