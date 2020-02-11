COVID-19: CT College Sends 20 Students Home Following Halloween Party

More than 20 students at Quinnipiac University in Hamden have been sent home after they attended a large Halloween party, violating the school's COVID-19 restrictions.

The college's President Judy Olian and Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett said in a letter to parents and the community said the students were sent home for the remainder of the semester.

The party, attended by students from multiple universities, was held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven, the school officials said.

"We have verified that among the attendees were students from QU, that masks were not worn, social distancing wasn’t practiced, and total attendance exceeded public health guidelines," the letter said.

In addition to the students being sent home, the banquet facility has been shut down until further notice by the local health department.

To date, an investigation by school officials from the offices of Public Safety and Student Affairs have confirmed the identity of approximately 20 QU students who attended the event.

"Beyond ignoring medical advice to protect one’s own health, we are incredibly disappointed by such behavior that blatantly disregards the well-being of fellow Bobcats and our larger community," the school said.

The university decided to send the students home for the remainder of the semester given the potential health implications, they added.

As a precaution, the university will increase sample testing in clusters of students identified as peers of attendees at the event to facilitate rapid containment efforts.

An investigation is ongoing, and any additional students identified who attended this event also will be sent home. If you have any information about the event or attendees, please leave a message on our hotline at 203-582-4333; information can be anonymous and will be kept strictly confidential.

