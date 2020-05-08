COVID-19: Connecticut Unveils Guidelines For Reopenings In Four Business Sectors

A host of guidelines different types of businesses must follow in order to reopen in Connecticut on Wednesday, May 20 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been unveiled.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the measures that have been put in place at a news conference late Friday afternoon, May 8.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, joined Lamont at the news conference.

A day earlier, Lamont listed seven criteria the state must meet in order for the May 20 reopenings to happen.

The four sectors of business being allowed to reopen on May 20 are restaurants (outdoor dining only), personal services, retail and offices.

Here are most of the guidelines:

Customers at the businesses are expected to maintain social distance and wear face coverings or masks.

Employees at all businesses should wear masks, except when in their own individual offices, Lehman said.

Customers at restaurants should wear the masks when entering and exiting or when going to the bathroom.

The outdoor tables will need to be spaced out by six feet with tables and chairs sanitized between group seatings.

Capacity at the businesses, include malls, must be at 50 percent and contactless payment is highly recommended.

Hairdryer use is not permitted at salons, and all visits must be appointment only and waiting rooms closed. In addition, tools must be soaked in disinfectant between clients, and conversation should be limited when possible.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes must be available at entrance and exits.

Nail salons were not among the businesses allowed to reopen in Phase 1 May 20.

Fitting rooms for retailers will be closed

Elevator capacity must be limited at all business

High contact areas and bathrooms must be cleaned frequently

In addition to the business guidelines, social gatherings will still be limited to five people or less and those over age 65 or with high-risk factors are encouraged to stay home.

A total of 32,411 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut as of Friday, an increase of 627 from a day earlier. There have been 120,541 tests administered statewide, including 4,367 since Thursday.

There have been 2,874 deaths related to the virus, with 77 coming since Thursday.

A total of 1,336 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID, a decline of 49 from a day earlier.

