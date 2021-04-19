COVID-19: Connecticut Eases Restrictions On Some Restaurants, Businesses

Connecticut can see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel as the state prepares to further open up the economy as more vaccines are administered.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 19, Gov. Ned Lamont listed a host of COVID-19 restrictions that are being lifted statewide, specifically for restaurants.

As of Saturday, May 1, the curfew for businesses will be pushed back to 12 a.m., and all outdoor restrictions will be lifted. At restaurants, alcohol without food will be permitted, and the size of parties' dining will no longer be limited.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 19, all remaining business restrictions will end, and the Department of Public Health will provide recommendations for the safe operation of indoor and outdoor events.

Facial coverings will still be required indoors at Connecticut venues, Lamont noted.

Over the weekend, there were 2,736 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut out of more than 100,000 tested for a 2.68 positive infection rate. Eight new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with the virus, bringing the total to 494 in Connecticut.

Nineteen new deaths were reported over the weekend as the total rose above 8,000 since the pandemic began, to 8,014 fatalities.

In Connecticut, more than 1.7 million first COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 1,113,184 residents receiving both shots to complete the vaccination series. A total of 61 percent of adults 18 and older have received at least one dose in Connecticut.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 19:

Fairfield: 95.372;

New Haven: 86,260;

Hartford: 79,391;

New London: 21,432;

Litchfield: 13,859;

Middlesex: 12,213;

Windham: 10,337;

Tolland: 9,092;

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

