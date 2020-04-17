COVID-19: 40 Percent Of CT Deaths In Nursing Homes, State Says, Releasing Rundown Of Cases

The Connecticut State Department of Health broke down a list of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statewide to find that nearly 40 percent of all deaths due to the virus were in nursing homes.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that there have been 53,122 people tested, with a total of 15,884 positive cases as of late on Thursday, Feb. 16. Of those cases, 1926 patients are still hospitalized.

There have been 971 fatalities since the outbreak began. Of those deaths, 375 have been in nursing homes, where there are still 1,713 COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 hotspots have been reported at Golden Hill Rehab Facility in Milford, where there are 67 cases (nine deaths); Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury, where there are 69 cases (15 deaths); Grimes Center in New Haven, where there are 58 cases (one death); The Willows in Woodbridge, where there are 43 cases (nine deaths); and Gardner Heights Health Care, where there are 42 cases (15 deaths).

The Department of Health noted that the collection of the data is a manual process, and it is anticipated moving forward that this list will be updated on a weekly basis. A complete list of nursing home cases can be found here .

