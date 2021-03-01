COVID-19: 29 New Deaths Reported In CT Over Weekend; Here's New Breakdown By County, Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate is still hovering near 2 percent as the state saw less than 2,750 newly confirmed cases over the weekend following a small spike in new cases last week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 114,157 COVID-19 tests administered across the state over the weekend, resulting in 2,680 new cases for a 2.35 percent positivity rate, up slightly, but still one of the lowest numbers recorded since mid-November.

Thirty-four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, leaving 417 still being treated. The 29 new virus-related deaths brought the total to 7,651 since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

A total of 282,626 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut residents out of more than 6.7 million tested.

Lamont noted that there have been 627,788 COVID-19 first doses administered, with 336,155 second doses administered for a total of 963,943 doses total, among the highest percentage in the country.

Of the Connecticut residents over the age of 75, 75 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, with 52 percent of those between the ages of 65 and 74 have received a shot.

According to Lamont, Connecticut is expecting an additional 156,000 additional first doses to be distributed to the state this week as the state opens up eligibility to those over the age of 55.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Monday, March 1:

Fairfield: 80243;

New Haven: 71,194;

Hartford: 69,982;

New London: 19,123;

Litchfield: 11,103;

Middlesex: 10,386;

Windham: 9,155;

Tolland: 7,787;

Unknown: 973.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down

