COVID-19: 100-Plus Charged After Police Break Up Large Party Near UConn Campus

For the second time this month, Connecticut. State Police busted up a large party near the UConn main campus in Storrs with more than 100 people allegedly inside the residence in violation of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

The incident took place around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, March 27, when state police received a complaint of a loud party of approximately 100 people at 205 Hunting Lodge Road, in Mansfield, in Tolland County, said the Connecticut State Police.

It was reported that the people at the gathering were not socially distancing. When troopers arrived at the home, they were met by Christian Vitti, age 21, who identified himself as the homeowner, police said.

Troopers estimated more than 100 people were inside the residence. Vitti was placed under arrest without incident. The partygoers were then dispersed and allowed to arrange for safe rides home.

While this was occurring a female, Mikaela Puzzo 19, who troopers describe as less than cooperative, threw a can of alcoholic beverage striking a trooper in the back, state police said.

Puzzo was placed under arrest without incident. She was also found to be in possession of additional alcoholic beverages.

A second homeowner was located, Thomas Bartolotta, 20, who assisted with facilitating sober rides for his guests.

Vitti was charged with:

Violation of executive order/gathering size restrictions

Interfering

Permitting minor to illegally possess alcohol

He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

Puzzo was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol by a minor.

She was later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

Bartolotta was issued a written infraction for violating the executive order restricting gathering sizes due to COVID-19.

